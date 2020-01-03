Hurry! The Apple Watch 5 is $70 off on Amazon right now

Need some help with your New Year's resolutions? The Apple Watch Series 5 is the perfect gadget to help you get fit. It automatically tracks all types of workouts and it constantly encourages you to crush your daily workout and calorie-based goals.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/LTE/44mm) on sale for $679. That's $70 off and just $10 shy of its all-time price low. In fact, it's among the best Apple Watch deals we've seen.

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch Series 5 has all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a smartwatch. It features an always-on display, built-in GPS/LTE, and it's also swim proof. That's in addition to its heart health diagnostic tools.

By comparison, the Series 4 — which is only available through third-party retailers — doesn't have an always-on display and it uses the previous-gen Apple Watch CPU. That's not a bad thing, but the Series 5 is the model to get if you want the latest and greatest.

That said, if the Series 5 is still too pricey for your budget, Best Buy is also taking $15 off all Apple Watch Series 4 models with prices starting at just $384.