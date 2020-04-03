Hurry! Sprint deal gives you a $300 Mastercard if you switch over

If you're looking to save money or just tired of your current mobile carrier, this Sprint deal literally pays you to switch.

Through April 9, new customers who switch to Sprint with their phone and current number will get a $300 prepaid Mastercard. Plus, sign up for Sprint Unlimited Kickstart for just $35/month. Sprint Unlimited Kickstart includes unlimited talk, text, and data. That's one of the best Sprint deals we've ever seen.

To take advantage of this offer, you must first ensure that your current mobile works on the Sprint network. (You can do that via the Sprint website). Then, order a Sprint SIM card, choose your plan, and activate your device. Three months later, you'll get your $300 prepaid MasterCard in the mail.

If your current phone isn't compatible with Sprint's network, there's another Sprint deal you can take advantage of. Switch to Sprint with your current number, lease any Sprint phone, and get a $100 prepaid Mastercard. Phones include the Galaxy S20 5G ($0/month), iPhone XR ($10/month), and the iPhone 11 ($15/month).

Both Sprint deals are valid now through April 9.