Hurry! Sony's AirPods killers are now $60 off and lowest price ever

It's hot out and you deserve comfortable wireless headphones, and so Dell's here to bring the Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless headphones to a price more people can afford. Nobody should be walking around in this summer humidity overheating under wearing big giant headphones.

This limited time offer comes from Dell, which is slashing $60 off the Sony WF-1000xM3 buds. This is definitely one of the best headphone deals, as it cuts the price of the Sony WF-1000xM3 Earbuds to $169. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for them, and $7 less than Best Buy offered them at last month.

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $229 now $169 @ Dell

Not only do the WF-1000XM3 sound amazing, but they offer solid active noise cancellation — which typically is only found in much more expensive buds. Oh, and their design is a lot more minimal and professional than Apple's AirPods.View Deal

Don't worry about this being a "Members" price. Dell membership is open for registration, and free.

In our Sony WF-1000xM3 review, we noted how great the sound of these earbuds is, particularly their "deep, rich bass and tonal balance." The buds also won points with us for their lengthy battery life and loud-sound-blocking noise cancellation (which doesn't hurt sound quality at all).

We'll be bringing you all of the best July sales all week for Tom's Guide's special Summer Savings event, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide.