Hurry! Sony WF-1000xM3 earbuds just hit their lowest price ever

Headphones are an excellent gift any time of the year. But with Father's Day sales heating up, Best Buy is making it more affordable than ever to treat dad to a new pair of 'phones.
For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $75 off select headphones during its latest sale. The sale includes discounts on headphones and earbuds from Sony, Apple, Samsung, Bose, and more. Currently, one of the best headphone deals in the sale drops the price of the Sony WF-1000xM3 Earbuds to $178. That's $52 off and the cheapest price we've seen for these earbuds. Other noteworthy discounts include:
Skullcandy Sesh Headphones: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
The Skullcandy Sesh are an affordable pair of sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant headphones (IP55 certified). They offer up to 10 hours of battery life and feature a built-in mic for just $39. View Deal
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to their all-time price low. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal
AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $139. That's the second-best AirPods price we've seen this year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $149. View Deal
Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get. Even better, they're now $100 off and at their lowest price ever. (Only the limited edition "Soapstone" model is $100 off. Other colors are $50 off). View Deal
Sony WF-1000xM3: was $229 now $178 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000xM3 offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're currently at their lowest price ever. View Deal
Skullcandy Crusher ANC Headphones: was $319 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Skullcandy Crusher ANC Headphones off up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. These active noise cancelling 'phones come with a downloadable app that lets you adjust their sound profile to your liking. They're now $70 off. View Deal