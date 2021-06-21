Hurry! Save £520 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion in this Prime Day deal

We're seeing big Prime Day deals across the board on laptops. And you can save hundreds of pound on some impressive laptops if you're fast.

Case in point: Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion on sale for £729 at Amazon, saving you a hefty £520. That's a 42% discount on a laptop that has a lot going for it, not least an impressive Full HD QLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion: was £1,249 now £729 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion's obvious standout feature is its Full HD 13-inch QLED screen — and yes, that's the same tech Samsung uses in its excellent TVs. But with a lightweight 970g body, 1.6Ghz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it's more than just a pretty face.View Deal

Samsung's QLED tech is well established in its 4K TVs, offering many of the benefits of OLED without the ultra-high cost, but you don't often see it in laptops. In fact, the Galaxy Book Ion is one of only two to feature the tech; the other is the Galaxy Book Flex, which we praised in our review for its "high brightness and vivid colours."

Screen aside, this is an attractive and full-featured Windows 10 laptop: with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, you get a decent amount of power, while its 512GB SSD has plenty of space.

It also has a few nice extra touches, not least the Wireless PowerShare function, which uses the laptop's touchpad to charge Qi-compatible products. If you're on the lookout for a cheap laptop this Prime Day, you could certainly do a lot worse.

