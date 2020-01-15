Hurry! PS4 Pro price just hit rock bottom

The PlayStation 5 will make its highly anticipated debut later this year. However, if you can't wait till the holidays, Walmart just dropped its PS4 Pro price to an all-time low.

Currently, you can get the Sony PS4 Pro on sale for $299 at Walmart. (Add it to your cart to see this price). That's $100 off and one of the cheapest PS4 Pro prices we've ever seen. Over the holidays, we saw the PS4 Pro Call of Duty bundle sell for this price, but even without the free game, this is still one of the best PS4 deals.

The PS4 Pro features 4K streaming and gaming supports and packs an overclocked 2.1 GHz CPU with beefed-up memory bandwidth. It delivers twice the performance power of the standard PS4.

In our PS4 Pro review, we loved its 4K gaming performance as well as its HDR and PSVR compatibility. While it doesn't support 4K Blu-ray discs, it compensates with 4K content streaming support.

This PS4 Pro deal surface for a very limited time earlier this month and then quickly disappeared. So we recommend you act fast if you've been holding out for the right PS4 Pro price.