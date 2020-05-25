Hurry! Our favorite VPN is 49% off for Memorial Day

Of all the Memorial Day sales we've seen these past few days, this isn't the sexiest — but it's certainly one of the best.

For a limited time, you can get 15 months of ExpressVPN for just $6.67/month. On a good day, you can get a year for $8.32/month, so this Memorial Day sale shatters that price point. What makes this even better is that ExpressVPN sits at the top of our best VPN list for offering the most value for your money.

ExpressVPN | 15 months | $6.67/month | 49% off

ExpressVPN offers military-grade security, high speeds, and a user-friendly interface with plenty of features. Currently, you can save 49% on a 15-month plan, which makes this one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen today.View Deal

ExpressVPN offers clients for Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, Linux, Nook, Chromebook, and Kindle Fire, but it also offers configuration files, firmware, and instruction manuals for routers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. It also facilitates access to private torrenting and streaming popular TV shows that aren’t available in some parts of the world.

In our ExpressVPN review, we like that there were no connection failures or latencies. In a nutshell, it provides everything you expect of an expensive privacy service, but at a lower price point.