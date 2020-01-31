Hurry! Our favorite KitchenAid stand mixer is just $199

The KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer is one of the best stand mixers you'll find. In fact, it's our top pick for best overall stand mixer, especially now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer on sale for $199.99. That's $180 off and $40 cheaper than its price over the holidays. For further comparison, Amazon has it for $299.

With its iconic design, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a workhorse that tops almost everyone's list of best stand mixers. It's fast, efficient, and quiet compared to other mixers.

It has the bowl capacity and oomph to mix up nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread or 7 pounds of mashed potatoes. It has a Slow Start feature to avoid spattering your counter with a flurry of flour or a splash of milk when it first ramps up. Like all KitchenAid stand mixers, it has 10 speeds and a hub for attaching optional accessories, including a pasta roller and a spiralizer.

Best Buy's sale applies to four colors: Crystal Blue, Apple Cider, Gloss Cinnamon, and Grenadine.