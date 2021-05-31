Hurry! MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off for Memorial Day sale

There are lots of great Memorial Day laptop sales right now, but if you're shopping for an Apple laptop this is the one to get. Right now Amazon has the MacBook Pro M1 for just $1,099, which is $200 off and among the lowest prices we've seen for this model.

This Memorial Day sale will impress you with its power but especially its endurance. You may not even need to bring the charger with you this machine has so much staying power.

MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The MacBook Pro with Apple's powerful M1 chip is currently $200 off at Amazon. Sporting a beautiful Retina display, over 16 hours of battery life and a 256GB SSD, this is a speedy laptop that comes in top of its class. View Deal

In our MacBook Pro M1 review, this laptop delivered speed that blows away most Windows laptops, thanks to Apple's silicon. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 7 minutes and 46 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared to over 18 minutes for the Dell XPS 13.

You'll also love the battery life offered by the MacBook Pro M1. In our web surfing battery test, this notebook endured for a staggering 16 hours and 25 minutes. That's 6 hours longer than the previous Intel MacBook Pro and over 5 hours longer than the XPS 13.

Other highlights include a bright and colorful Retina display, a comfortable Magic keyboard and roomy and responsive touchpad. We do wish Apple included more than just two Thunderbolt ports, though. And the bezels around the display could be thinner.

Overall, the MacBook Pro M1 isn't that much faster than the MacBook Air M1. But you get even longer battery life — and this discount is just too big to pass up.