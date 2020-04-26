Hurry! Killer AirPods Pro deal is lowest price ever right now

The AirPods Pro has been discounted multiple times, but it's never been this cheap. Right now you can pick up the AirPods Pro at Verizon for just $225, which is the lowest price we've seen yet.

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds available, offering active noise cancellation, water resistance and a customizable fit. Normally these buds cost $249, but the newly discounted price even beats Amazon's price of $234.95.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $224.99 @ Verizon

The AirPods Pro are excellent wireless earbuds with a compact design and active noise cancellation. And with included eartips and a fit test, you can customize the fit for better comfort.View Deal

As you'll see in our AirPods Pro review, these buds deliver surprisingly effective noise cancellation given their small size. You just long press on one of the force sensors on the stem to activate ANC mode. Another long press will put in in Transparency mode, which allows you to hear your music and the world going on around you at the same time.

Apple includes three silicone tips with the AirPods Pro to give you the best fit: small, medium and large. And you take a quick Ear Tip Fit Test using your iPhone to decide which ones to wear. The AirPods Pro offers very good sound quality, too. An Adaptive EQ feature automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear.

These earbuds are also great for working out, as they offer IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance. Just keep in mind that the case itself is not water or sweat resistant.

The AirPods Pro don't offer the longest battery life, with 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC mode on and 5 hours with it off. But the included wireless charging case will give you more than 24 hours of listening time.

Add it all up and this is a great AirPods Pro deal that you won't want to miss.