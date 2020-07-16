Hurry! Fitbit Inspire HR just hit $69, its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you've been taking your workouts outdoors — Amazon has a cheap Fitbit deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire HR on sale for $69.95. That's $30 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this fitness tracker. It's also one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen all year.

Fitbit Inspire HR: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the best fitness tracker for newbies. It's dead simple to use, tracks all the basics (calories burned, steps taken, etc), and it sports a built-in heart rate monitor. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire is very similar to the Inspire HR. However, this model lacks a built-in heart rate sensor, which means you won't get heart measurements when working out. You also don't get any sleep tracking. It does, however, offer a longer 7 days of battery life (versus the 5 days you get from the Inspire HR). View Deal

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the perfect fitness tracker for anyone who's new to fitness trackers. In our Fitbit Inspire HR review, we found that it's simple to use and tracks all the basics like calories burned, steps taken, and even how well you sleep.

We also like that it automatically records a handful of workouts, which is useful if you're the type that tends to forget logging in workouts. All information is synced to the Fitbit app, which tracks your progress throughout the year.

Although there's a cheaper Fitbit Inspire for $49, that model lacks the built-in heart rate monitor, which means it can't heart rate measurements while you workout. (We recommend getting the Inspire HR).

These are the best prices we've seen for both fitness trackers. It's likely we won't see these deals again till Amazon Prime Day, which is expected to occur in October.