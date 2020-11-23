Hurry! Epic Black Friday Ring deal is $69 — lowest price ever

Amazon loves a sale, and Black Friday is no exception. The retail giant has an insane number of Black Friday deals available right now, including all its own products.

That includes a huge range of discounts on Ring products, including the All-new Ring Video Doorbell for just $69. That’s the lowest price ever, and a great way to dip your toes into the smart home ecosystem.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69

The 2nd gen Ring improves on the original but with the same low price. A price that's $30 off for Black Friday. With Full HD video, improved motion detection, cloud storage, and smartphone alerts, it's the perfect way to upgrade your smart home without breaking the bank.View Deal

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell is the new base Ring model, bringing with it Full HD video, improved motion detection, privacy zones, and crisper night vision mode. That’s as well as the standard Ring features, like getting alerts on your phone and being able to see and speak to people at the door without actually answering it.

It’s a great way to improve the security of your phone, meaning you can check who’s at the door ahead of time. It can also act as a security camera, recording clips of people who came up to your door and saving them to the cloud for safe keeping. If you’ve ever lost a package to porch pirates, now is the time to do something about it.

Of course the All-new Ring isn’t the only device on sale. The more-advanced Ring Video Doorbell 3 is now $139 (down from $199), while you can keep tabs on the inside of your house with $15 off the Ring Indoor Cam -- which is now just $44. Meanwhile if you want more than a camera, you can get the five-piece Ring Alarm kit for $119 (down from $199) or the motion-activated Ring Floodlight for $189 (down from $249). Or one of any number of other Ring devices.

There are plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals out there right now, so don’t forget to check them out and save money on the latest tech. And don’t forget to check out our Black Friday deals page, serving you the best money-saving bargains available right now.

