Hurry! Black Friday iPhone 11 deal slashes price to $299

The iPhone 11 remains a compelling option in Apple's current phone lineup, especially after the arrival of the iPhone 12 introduced a price cut to last year's phone. Even better, one of Verizon's new Black Friday deals lets you save even more on the iPhone 11.

Verizon is currently offering an exclusive online deal that lets you save $300 on the iPhone 11. All you have to do is buy the phone on a monthly installment plan and sign up for one of Verizon's unlimited data plans. A new line of service is required so this deal primarily targets people switching their wireless service to Verizon.

iPhone 11: was $599 now $299 @ Verizon

Customers opening a new line at Verizon can get an iPhone 11 for $300 off when they sign up for an unlimited data plan. This online-only deal runs through Sunday, Nov. 22.View Deal

The $300 discount appears on your bill in the form of credits spread out over 24 months. That reduces your monthly payment to $12.49, down from $24.99. Over the course of two years, you'll pay $299, a $300 discount from the iPhone 11's new $599 price.

You won't get Apple's latest processor in the iPhone 11, but the A13 Bionic chip powering that phone still outperforms many newer Android flagships. The two rear cameras produce excellent photos, and the iPhone 11 runs iOS 14, Apple's latest mobile operating system.

Don't dilly-dally if you want this discounted iPhone 11 at Verizon. The deal ends this Sunday (Nov. 22).

