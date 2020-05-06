Hurry! Best Buy Mother's Day sale includes free next-day shipping

If you're trying to steer away from Mother's Day flower deals, Best Buy has a massive Mother's Day sale on Fire tablets, Kindles, and iPads that you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $100 off some of our favorite tablets and e-readers. After discount, the least expensive tablet on sale is the Amazon Fire Tablet 7 for $39.99. Even better, all Fire tablets and Kindles will ship with free next-day delivery. (The iPads, unfortunately, won't ship until next week). These are the best tablet deals we're likely to see till Memorial Day sales kick in later this month.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's the perfect gift for mom's who want a basic tablet for browsing and reading.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now $20 off and a perfect Mother's Day gift.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price.

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $64 @ Best Buy

Amazon's least-expensive e-reader packs built-in lighting, so you're not at the whims of daylight or bedside lamps. It's currently $25 off and the perfect Mother's Day gift for mom's who are constantly reading.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $94 @ Best Buy

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $35 off, it's the best Kindle deal you can get.

Kindle Unlimited: 2 months free @ Amazon

Now that mom has a Kindle, get her a Kindle Unlimited subscription. The service lets you access millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks on a variety of devices, for one flat monthly fee. Currently, you can sign up for two months and pay nothing. Existing subscribers are not eligible and this deal ends June 30.