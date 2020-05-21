Hurry! Apple Watch Memorial Day sale slashes $100 off

We're seeing some epic Memorial Day sales this week, but today's offer from Target might be the best one so far.

For a limited time, Target is slashing Apple Watch prices to just $179. For instance, you can get the Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for just $179.99. That's only $20 off, but it's amazing Black Friday-like Apple Watch discount that's rare to see. If you prefer Apple's current-gen watch, Target has the Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $299.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this watch. Combined, these are some of the best Apple Watch deals ever.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Target

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $20 under the Apple Store's price and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen since Cyber Monday. View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $299 @ Target

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's $100 off in multiple colors. Again, this is one of the best Apple Watch deals we've ever seen. The 44mm model is also $100 off. View Deal

Refurb Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): $169 @ Apple

If Target's deals are still too pricey for your budget, the Apple Store has a refurb Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169, which is $10 cheaper than Target's price. All refurb Apple devices are backed by a 1-year Apple warranty, which is the same warranty you'd get when buying a new model. View Deal

Even if you're not big on working out, the Apple Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches around. It's also super affordable when compared to Apple's other smartwatches. You get a water-resistant design that's swim-proof and built-in GPS to keep track of your pace and distance when you run.

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and its speedy performance.

Meanwhile, the current-gen Apple Watch 5 sports an always-on display and Apple's latest S5 processor. In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, the watch got a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

These are likely the best deals we'll see till Amazon Prime Day, which is rumored to occur in September.