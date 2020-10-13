Hurry! Apple AirPods just hit their lowest price ever for Prime Day

When Apple introduced AirPods in 2016, people were skeptical. Now AirPods — and rival wireless earphones that look remarkably similar — are everywhere. If you’ve jealously coveted your friends' AirPods, then now is the time to strike, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

AirPods normally sell for $159, but Amazon has the AirPods with their charging case for $114.99 — a 28% saving off the normal price. To get this price, you'll have to be a Prime member. Otherwise, you’ll be paying $10 more and saving just 21%. That's still the nearly the cheapest AirPods have ever been, but it might be worth signing up to Amazon Prime for that extra savings.

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 AirPods improve on the originals in almost every way. While you can get true wireless earphones with better sound quality, none play as nicely with iPhones as Apple's own AirPods. At $114.99, this is the cheapest they have ever been, and makes them well worth buying.View Deal

These are the second-generation AirPods, released last year, and although you don’t get the wireless charging case as part of the deal, it’s still excellent value for money.

In our Apple AirPods review, we praised the earphones’ sound quality, comfortable design and Siri integration. While you can get true wireless earbuds with better sound quality and more features, this is the best option for iPhone owners — unless you’re happy to stump up $250 for AirPods Pro.

“Faster, smarter, longer-lasting, the AirPods are still at the top of the heap for iPhone owners,” we wrote in our four-star verdict.

“Apple has given people what they want with wireless charging and a hands-free approach to Siri," our review said. “And the fact that the buds offer longer talk time and faster pairing are icing on the cake, especially since the old AirPods' pairing was near instantaneous.”

While Apple is launching the iPhone 12 today, we’re not expecting anything new by the way of AirPods. You should be able to make this purchase without worrying about having yesterday’s product. In the unlikely event that Tim Cook has a surprise up his sleeve, rest assured that Amazon’s return policy will see you right.