Hurry! AirPods Pro is on sale and back in stock right now at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds and they've just been discounted in time for the holidays. Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale right now for $234.98, which matches their all-time low price.

Now, $14 off is not a big sale by any stretch, but any sort of sale on the AirPods Pro is a big deal because these earbuds have been in such high demand. In fact, the AirPods Pro have been in and out of stock constantly on Amazon over the past couple of weeks, so we would act fast on this AirPods Pro deal.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234.98 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon at their all-time low price. They offer great noise cancelling, clear audio quality and comfy fit along with water resistance. This is a good deal that will go fast.

So, why all the fuss? As you'll see in our AirPods Pro review, Apple's earbuds deliver excellent active noise cancellation given their small size. They're not Bose killers, but they are remarkably good at blocking out ambient sound.

When you want to let the outside wold in, the AirPods Pro have a Transparency Mode that allows you to hear traffic, conversations and other ambient noise without taking the earbuds out.

Another plus is that the AirPods Pro offer a great fit, due to three sizes of eartips included in the box and a fit test that works in sync with your iPhone. These earbuds will not fall out when you're walking or running.

The AirPods Pro are both sweat- and water-resistant, so they're great for working out. The battery life could be better than the rated 5 hours (4.5 hours with noise cancelling turned on), but the included charging case will give you up to 24 hours of juice.

The AirPods Pro are pretty much the perfect gift for someone else (or yourself) so we would act fast on this deal.