Hurry! Apple AirPods Pro just hit lowest price ever

One of our favorite AirPods sales of all-time is back.

For a limited time, Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99 via a $30 discount that's applied during checkout. (You don't have to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of this deal). That's the best AirPods Pro sale we've ever seen. By comparison, Amazon has them on sale for $234.

Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen from any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you'll find. They sport three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they can connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly. This is very likely to be the best price we see till Amazon Prime Day.

In our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on.

I've been using these buds since their debut last year for all types of workouts. Whether I'm doing a HIIT workout or running outdoors, they sound great. More importantly, they stay in place. I previously owned the Jabra Elite Active 65t (which also sounded great), but those buds wouldn't stay put in my ears.

Get them now while you can!