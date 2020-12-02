Hurry! AirPods deal is now cheaper than Black Friday

Apple's AirPods were one of the most heavily-discounted headphones this past holiday. However, the price of the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case remained flat throughout Thanksgiving. Not anymore.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 w/ Wireless Charging Case on sale for $139.98. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for these AirPods and one of the best AirPods deals of all time. They're also $10 cheaper than they were on Black Friday.

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip and offer good audio quality and double the talk time of their predecessor. In our tests, we got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to Solange's latest album, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

Yes, the newer AirPods Pro are amazing (check out our AirPods Pro workout review for more details), but even on sale the $249 earbuds usually cost in the $199 range. Make sure to follow our best Apple deals coverage for more discounts on Apple tech.

