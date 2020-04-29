Act fast! AirPods deal drops price to all-time low of $127

Despite their age, the Apple AirPods are an excellent pair of headphones. Normally priced at $159, they're currently on sale at their lowest price of 2020.

Today only, Newegg has the Apple AirPods on sale for $127.50. That ties their Black Friday price and it's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. (They were just $2 cheaper back in October 2019 via a short-lived eBay deal). This is likely the cheapest AirPods deal we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.

The second-generation AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor.

In our AirPods 2 review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours (4:49) of battery life from our AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro. (They're currently at their lowest price ever. Verizon has them on sale for $224.99). However, if your budget doesn't stretch that big, this is the best AirPods deal you'll find anywhere.