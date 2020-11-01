Hurry! 24-hour Black Friday sale knocks 25% off our favorite mattress

November has barley started, but already we've come across an epic deal on the best mattress of 2020.

Today only, Nectar is taking 25% off sitewide. After discount, the Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress starts at just $374 (was $499). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this mattress and one of the best early Black Friday mattress deals we've seen.

Nectar: 25% off sitewide @ Nectar

Nectar: 25% off bedding/furniture @ Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is the best mattress for most shoppers. It's an excellent value delivering premium comfort and support for less than the price of its competitors. Now that it's 25% off, it's an even greater value than before.

Nectar mattresses are delivered to your door in a conveniently sized box. Alternatively, you can pay extra for white glove delivery. All mattresses come with a 360-night trial, so you get a whole year to decide whether the mattress is right for you. You also get a lifetime warranty.

Don't need a new mattress? Nectar is also taking 25% off bedding, nightstands, pillows, and weighted blankets. Currently, you can get the 15-lb. Nectar Weighted Blanket on sale for $119. That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this blanket. It's also one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen for bedding.

