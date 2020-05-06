Huge Dyson sale at Best Buy takes $150 off vacuums, hair dryers

Dyson is renown for making some of the best vacuum cleaners around. However, if they're premium prices have kept you at bay, Best Buy has a massive Dyson sale that you can't miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $150 off select Dyson vacuums, hair stylers, and hair dryers. After discount, vacuums start at $249, hair stylers at $399, and hair dryers at $319. To see these discounted prices, you must be a myBest Buy member. (Membership is free. All you need is an e-mail address to sign up). After logging into your account, you'll be able to see the sale prices. While Memorial Day sales are a few weeks out, it's not likely we'll see these Dyson sales again.

Dyson V7 Cord-Free Vacuum: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Dyson V7 Fluffy cordless vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head to remove debris while simultaneously dusting. It offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free run time. It's now $100 off and the least-expensive vacuum in Dyson's sale. To see this price, you must be a myBest Buy member. (Membership is free).View Deal

Dyson Ball Multifloor 2: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 can deep clean your carpets and hard floors. Its filtration system traps bacteria and allergens inside the machine and its signature "ball" makes it easy to maneuver. It's $100 off. To see this price, you must be a myBest Buy member. (Membership is free).View Deal

Dyson Airwrap Styler: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Airwrap Styler is designed to smooth and control frizz-prone hair. It comes with 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch barrels to create curls and bounce. Rarely on sale, it's now $100 off. To see this price, you must be a myBest Buy member. (Membership is free).View Deal

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer rapidly dries your hair while protecting it from extreme heat damage. This gift set features the Dyson Supersonic in fuchsia with a Dyson-designed 1.4-inch vented round brush and detangling comb. Also rarely on sale, it's now $80 off. To see this price, you must be a myBest Buy member. (Membership is free).View Deal