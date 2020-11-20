Huge Black Friday sale slashes up to 40% off every Roku device

We're less than a week away from Black Friday. However, that's not stopping retailers from offering killer Black Friday deals today.

Take Amazon, for instance. The e-comm giant is currently taking up to 40% off multiple Roku streaming devices. After discount, you can get the Editor's Choice Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29.99. That's 40% off and the cheapest price we've seen for this excellent streaming stick all year. Other Roku Black Friday sales you can take advantage of today include:

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The Roku Express HD (1080p) is a simple way to make your TV smart. It offers access to hundreds of channels, a remote, and even comes with an HDMI cable. It's one of the cheapest streaming media players in Roku's lineup. View Deal

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

If you want cheap 4K streaming, the Roku Premiere is the way to go. It plugs into your TV's HDMI port and gives you access to all of the major streaming services. Its only compromises are a somewhat odd design, an IR remote (with no voice command support), and somewhat slower navigation. However, it's still a solid device and it's never been this cheap before. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Simply put, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever and $7 cheaper than it was during Prime Day. View Deal

Roku Ultra 2020: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

If you want a premium streaming device, but don't want to pay through the teeth for it, this is your lucky day. This super-fast 4K streaming box offers thousands of channels, full 4K resolution, and an Ethernet port for a steadier Internet connection. There's also a USB port to provide your own videos and music.View Deal

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a solid option if you want 4K streaming and a good speaker. Its four drivers produce clear, room-filling sound and it can stream content just like any other Roku device. There's no subwoofer, so don't expect much bass, but it's better than your TV's built-in speaker and great for small rooms. View Deal

