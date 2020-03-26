Huawei P40 event live stream: How to watch

We're about to see Huawei's answer to the Galaxy S20. The company is taking to a virtual stage Thursday (March 26) with a streaming event to launch its next flagship phone, the Huawei P40.

Huawei's phones are hard to come by in the U.S., thanks to a trade dispute between China and the Trump administration that's caused the Chinese phone maker to pass over the U.S. with its most recent flagship releases. But Huawei continues to be a presence in Europe and especially Asia, even as U.S. sanctions from that trade dispute have forced the phone maker to go without including Google apps and the Play Store on recent phones.

Expect more details on how Huawei is handling a life without Google and what hardware changes its introducing with the P40 launch during Thursday's live stream. The event gets underway at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and you've got numerous ways to watch. Huawei is streaming its P40 event on YouTube, and you can also tune in on Facebook and via the Twitter feed for Huawei UK. Huawei offers streams in six different languages — English, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Russian.

Photography figures to be a major focus of the P40 launch — that "#VisionaryPhotography" hashtag slapped on the preview page for the live stream is your tip-off. Cameras have also been the focus of most of the rumors surrounding the P40 series, which could include the P40 Pro and P40 Premium Edition along with the standard model.

Expect anywhere from three to five rear lenses on the back of the P40, depending on which model you're talking about. The main shooter on Huawei's phone is expected to be a 52MP sensor. That will be aided by a 40MP ultra wide lens and telephoto lens that supports a 10x optical zoom on all models. There's also a time-of-flight sensor rumored for some phones, while the P40 Premium Edition could add a second telephoto lens.

If those rumors pan out, the Galaxy S20 would face some formidable competition on the camera phone front. The Galaxy S20 Ultra in particular has placed a premium on camera features, highlighted by a 108MP main sensor and telephoto lens with a 10x hybrid lossless zoom. The P40 Premium Edition could produce photos that match up very well with what Samsung's leading phone can produce.

A lot of attention could also be paid to the front of the Huawei P40 series. The phones are expected to get quad curved displays which are not only described more stylish but easier to grip when you're holding the phone.

Check back when the live stream begins at 9 a.m. EDT on Thursday to see if all these Huawei P40 rumors pan out.