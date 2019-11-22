Huawei Mate X foldable screen fix costs $1,000

The Huawei Mate X is the most expensive foldable phone in the world at $2,400 a pop. It will also be the most expensive to repair, with the company charging $1,000 for a screen fix.

According to the tech blog Gizchina, the Chinese company announced the official price for Mate X repairs today. Hold onto your seats, friends, because this gets pretty nuts by the end of it:

Battery replacement: $40

Battery cover replacement/repair: $51

Rear camera replacement/repair: $99

Motherboard replacement/repair: $509

Screen replacement/repair: $1,000

That’s quite a bit too much, even knowing that these foldable displays are expensive to make. Samsung, on the other hand, offers free screen replacements for any non-accidental problems and adds an extra warranty for its $1,980 Galaxy Fold: if you damage the display “any reason” you can get a repair or replacement for a reduced price, which is said to be around $200 to $250.

Another foldable with an acceptable out-of-warranty replacement cost is the Motorola Razr, which will cost just $250. That’s a great price if you consider that Apple charges $329 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s out-of-warranty screen replacement. Then again, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is more expensive to fix in every other department: $69 for a battery replacement and $599 for any other repair. A new fully loaded iPhone 11 Pro Max goes for $1,449.

We know that Samsung was forced to offer the extra discounted screen warranty after the Galaxy Fold’s screengate. The press coverage and the jokes about the Fold’s fragility were so intense that the Korean company had to go the extra mile to make potential buyers comfortable. Another reason is that, even with the fixes that supposedly prevent the foldable display troubles, Samsung may want to play it safe and avoid any further PR disasters.

Perhaps Huawei is so confident of its foldable display mechanism that the company feels fine about charging such a crazy amount of money for a fix. But I believe that, given the state of this nascent technology, it may be playing with fire.