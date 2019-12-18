HP Omen 15 gaming laptop gets $400 price drop in last-minute deal

The HP Omen 15 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. If you're looking to save some bucks, this Walmart holiday laptop deal cuts hundreds off its retail price.

Currently, Walmart has the HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop on sale for $1,199. That's $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It's one of the best last minute deals you can get this season.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Walmart

This HP Omen 15 gaming laptop (15-dc1079wm) packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory, and a 512GB SSD. It's $400 under its regular retail price. View Deal

This Omen 15 laptop (15-dc1079wm) packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory, and a 512GB SSD.

In sister site Laptop Mag's HP Omen 15 review, they liked its great gaming performance, bright, vivid display, and speedy SSD. They gave the HP Omen 15 a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall performance.

At 5.4 pounds, the 14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8-inch Omen 15 is slightly heavier than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches) and weighs the same as the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.4 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches).

In real world testing, the Omen 15's 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H and 16GB RAM had no problem multitasking. It streamed an episode of The Mandalorian while running an additional 25 Google Chrome tabs without a hitch. Even after launching Red Dead Redemption 2, the Omen kept plugging on.

The HP Omen 15 is a great midtier gaming laptop that also offers great overall performance. At $400 off with Walmart's free 2-day shipping, it's an even better value.

If you want a monitor to complement the Omen laptop, Walmart also has the HP Omen X 25F Freesync Gaming Monitor on sale for $399.99 ($150 off).