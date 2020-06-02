HP Omen 15 2020: Release date, price, specs and AMD Ryzen options

Meet the HP Omen 15 2020: a stylish gaming beast. Announced today (June 2) by HP, this model features a significant redesign that aims for a wider appeal to strike a chord with gamers and non-gamers alike.

The Omen 15 2020 features a minimalist redesign that's sold in Mica Silver and Shadow Black. Gamers need not worry, as there will be optional full RGB per-key lighting. But will this model become one of our best gaming laptops?

Looking for a desktop? Check out the best gaming PCs

Here are the best laptops overall

The best gaming mouse for every style of play

The Intel version of the new Omen 15 is available now at HP.com, with a starting price of $909. That gets you a Core i5 CPU, the 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's also supposed to be available at Best Buy, but for now, we saw only the AMD versions available there.

Speaking of which, the AMD Omen 15 2020 starts at $1,249 at Best Buy and is available to order right now. It's scheduled to be at HP.com on June 10, with the same starting price. The $1,249 model features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 512GB of SSD storage. There is also a $1,349 model that doubles your memory and storage, to 16GB and 1TB, respectively.

HP Omen 15 2020 specs

The HP Omen 15 22 GPU maxes out at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design, and the RTX 2060 is used in other SKUs. Entry-level models feature the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), while we've seen other models with the 6GB GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

For CPUs, you get to choose between AMD's Ryzen 5-4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H CPUs, and the 10th-Gen Intel Core Core i5-10300H and Core i7-10750H. HP will keep this all cool with its Omen Tempest Cooling Technology with enlarged vent openings and a 12-volt fan. When optimized with the Omen Command center, you can get CPU and GPU gains of up to 17%.

(Image credit: HP)

The Omen 15 2020 laptops start with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and max out at 32GB. For storage, each starts with 256GB of SSD storage; options range up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD. If that's not enough, you can unscrew the Phillips-head screws on the underside to get access to memory and storage for further customization.

In terms of ports, you get one USB-C port (either SuperSpeed or Thunderbolt 3),

three USB Type-A SuperSpeed ports (one with HP Sleep and Charge), a Mini Display Port, an HDMI 2.0 port and an RJ-45 Ethernet port.

The Omen 15's 15.6-inch display is available in a wide array of options, including an OLED version, a 120Hz UHD variant and Full HD 300Hz with Nvidia G-Sync. The Omen 15's hinge can also rotate so that the screen can lay flat.

HP Omen 15 2020 design

The HP Omen 15 2020 also looks less like a gaming rig than it does an elegant laptop. The company has traded the VoodooPC emblem for a diamond logo with a blue-to-green gradient (a bit similar to the one you see on Omen Desktops).

(Image credit: HP)

You also get increased portability from the new Omen 15, which is has an 11% thinner chassis than its predecessor. That translates to a 0.89-inch thick body. The HP Omen 15 2020 weighs 5.4 pounds.

HP Omen 15 2020 battery life

The updated Omen Command Center should allow you to maximize either battery life or performance. HP rates Omen 15 2020 for up to 12.5 hours on the hybrid setting. We look forward to testing this claim out for ourselves.

HP Omen 15 2020 outlook

Once we get the HP Omen 15 2020 in our labs, we'll get a better idea of how its screen looks, as well as how the laptop fares with endurance and gameplay performance. The computer's minimalist design intrigues us, though, as the evolution of gaming laptops to look like more mainstream devices has been a long time coming.