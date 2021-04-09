HP Chromebook x360 14c announced — Price, specs, release date and more

HP Chromebook x360 14c specs CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) multitouch

Storage: 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Ports: 2x USB-C, 1 USB-A

Graphics card: Intel UHD

Battery life: 10:45 (HP's claim)

Touchpad: 4.6 x 2.6 inches

Size: 12.6 x 8.11 x 0.71 inches

Weight: 3.67 pounds

Price: Starts at $649

Today, the team at HP announced that an updated model of the HP Chromebook x360 14c is hitting store shelves this month.

First launched a few years ago, this line of laptops marries HP's popular x360 geared hinge design aesthetic with the lower-end components you see in many Chromebooks. While it looks like little has changed on the outside, on the inside the new HP Chromebook x360 14c will pack some notable upgrades.

HP Chromebook x360 14c price and availability

The new HP Chromebook x360 14c will go on sale on the HP and Best Buy websites with a price that starts at $649.99, and that baseline configuration includes the 11th Gen Core i3 CPU and the 128 GB SSD.

HP hasn't confirmed a date yet, but these laptops may be live as soon as later today.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Chromebook x360 14c performance

The good news is that the HP Chromebook x360 14c has some decent upgrades, including an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Of course, this level of specs is to be expected for a $649 Chromebook. Samsung's $700 Galaxy Chromebook 2also has a Core i3 chip and 8GB of RAM.

That's a nice bonus over the previous model, which could potentially be bought with just 64 GB of lower-quality eMMC storage and an older Intel Pentium Gold processor.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Chromebook x360 14c has often struggled to outperform and outshine other similarly-priced (~$600) Chromebooks, but in the past regular discounts by retailers have chopped hundreds of dollars off the price, making it an attractive option for budget-minded buyers. We're looking forward to getting one in for review to see how it stacks up against some of the best Chromebooks on the market.

HP Chromebook x360 14c display

Nothing fancy here, HP's outfitted the Chromebook x360 14c with a 1080p multitouch display. We'll see how it looks for ourselves, but we should note that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 packs a QLED 1080p display to earn its high-for-a-Chromebook price.

HP Chromebook x360 14c battery life

HP rates the HP Chromebook x360 14c as lasting up to 10 hours and 45 minutes on a single charge. We look forward to testing that out on the Tom's Guide battery test.

HP Chromebook x360 14c outlook

The HP Chromebook x360 14c looks to be one of the latest interesting mid-range Chromebooks that provides decent specs at a price that's slightly higher than you may expect for a Chromebook. Will that price last? Samsung's currently discounting the (usually) $700 Galaxy Chromebook 2 down to $600, as it tries to figure out how much people will spend for a Chromebook with decent speed.