This crazy cheap $89 Chromebook Black Friday deal is too good to pass up

Editor's note: This is now at $189, not $89 any longer, but it's still a pretty good deal.

Even though we're not at Thanksgiving yet, we've seen a lot of Black Friday deals already. And this shocking Chromebook deal is one of the best yet.

Right now, Walmart has the HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE for $89, which knocks $180 (67%!) off the price. That's 67% off the usual price and one of the best laptop Black Friday deals you'll see this year.

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE: was $269 now $89 @ Walmart

It's bonkers that Walmart's lashed 67% off the price of this HP Education Edition Chromebook. Especially when it's got a durable design with co-molded rubber contact points, and strengthened corners. View Deal

The EE in this Chromebook's name signifies that it's an education edition, and part of that means that it's got the durability to pass MIL-SPEC 810G tests, which are used to test military equipment for ruggedness.

Also, its 180-degree hinge is engineered for kids to lay it flat on a desk for collaborating. If you've been trying to find a cheap Chromebook for Junior's school work, jump on this deal before it disappears. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen yet.

A better deal on this Chromebook may be hard to find, but we'll likely see great prices on faster, more capable Chromebooks throughout the coming days.

Stay tuned as we roundup the best Black Friday deals of the week, and be sure to check back next week for the best Cyber Monday deals.