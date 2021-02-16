How to watch Young Rock online and without cable

Young Rock start time, channel The season premiere of Young Rock airs on Tuesday, February 16. It airs at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

It airs on NBC.

Finally! We can watch Young Rock online with NBC. Yes, the Fast & Furious and WWE star has finally made his way back to the small screen, with a sitcom that looks at his life at three distinct stages.

The series will bring The Rock a new role, as Dwayne "The Narrator" Johnson. His voice-over work will be the thread that sews together his life at ages 10, 15 and 20 years old.

The best streaming services to watch shows

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

Whether or not Johnson appears on camera is to be seen, but we have faith in the series, as it's run by Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off The Boat, Always Be My Maybe).

Young Rock introduces three relative newcomers to play actors playing Dwayne Johnson throughout his youth. Adrian Groulx plays a somewhat naiive 10-year old Rocky, Bradley Constant is Dwayne in high school (where he hates the name Dwayne) and Uli Latukefu (Marco Polo, Alien: Covenant) is 20-year-old Dwayne, who's getting a taste for action as an athlete.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Young Rock online:

How to watch Young Rock online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Young Rock if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching Young Rock using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Young Rock online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Young Rock if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Young Rock on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live.

It's also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV. We recommend Hulu and YouTube TV, but not AT&T's service.

Sling TV packs NBC stations, making it easy to watch Young Rock without cable. It's a part of the Sling Blue package, which includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select regions), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Young Rock in the UK

Bad news for Brits! Young Rock doesn't have an announced air date in the UK.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Young Rock in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch Young Rock at 8 p.m. ET on CityTV.