How to watch Wonder Woman 1984: HBO Max release date, trailer, cast and reviews

Wonder Woman 1984 details Release date: December 25 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Director: Patty Jenkins

Age rating: PG-13

Run time: 151 min

Rotten Tomatoes score: TBD



Lasso up, it's almost time to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. The superhero sequel will start streaming on Christmas Day for subscribers and play in theaters where they are open in the U.S.. Even a pandemic can't keep Diana Prince down!

Wonder Woman 1984 has been in the works almost from the moment the 2017 blockbuster opened to a worldwide box office total of $821.8 million. Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot quickly signed on for a reunion.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set during the Cold War. Diana Prince hasn't aged a day since her superheroics in World War I, but society has changed a lot. A new conflict arises in the form of two new villains, media businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Diana gets a surprising assist from her love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who presumably perished in the first movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 has taken a long and winding road to HBO Max, the fledgling streaming service launched by WarnerMedia. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Warner Bros. to push back its release date multiple times. Then, in mid-November, the studio announced it would send the film to stream on its corporate sibling, at the same time as it opened in any available U.S. theaters. The move was extremely surprising to Hollywood, but paved the way for Warner Bros.' decision to release its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online.

U.S. viewers can watch Wonder Woman 1984 starting December 25, Christmas Day, at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max. It will be available to stream for one month before leaving the service.

The HBO Max app is available on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant.

How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because HBO Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Wonder Woman 1984 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Wonder Woman 1984 is opening in the UK, France, Greece and several other international markets on Dec. 16, a week before the HBO Max debut.

It will then roll out to China and Japan (Dec. 18), Germany and Korea (Dec. 23), Canada and India (Dec. 25), Australia and New Zealand (Dec. 26). More international markets will follow in January. Check out a full schedule at Variety.

Americans abroad who want to use their HBO Max subscription should check out a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to try it out.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

Welcome to a new era of wonder! Warner Bros. has released several trailers, teasers and TV spots for Wonder Woman 1984. They show Diana in the "current" day, in the year 1984, wearing some of the fabulous fashion of that decade and making new friends and enemies.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast

The cast of Wonder Woman 1984 is led by Gal Gadot playing the titular heroine, also known as Diana Prince. She's an immortal demigoddess, Amazon princess and warrior.

Other Wonder Woman 1984 cast members include:

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor : An American pilot from World War I who presumably died at the end of the first movie

: An American pilot from World War I who presumably died at the end of the first movie Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah : An archaeologist who befriends Diana before becoming imbued with a cheetah-like looks and abilities

: An archaeologist who befriends Diana before becoming imbued with a cheetah-like looks and abilities Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord: A businessman and entrepreneur

A businessman and entrepreneur Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta : The queen of Themyscira and Diana's mother

: The queen of Themyscira and Diana's mother Robin Wright as Antiope: Hippolyta's deceased sister and general of the Amazon army

Hippolyta's deceased sister and general of the Amazon army Natasha Rothwell

Ravi Patel

Gabriella Wilde

Kristoffer Polaha

Amr Waked

Wonder Woman 1984 reviews

While official reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 aren't available yet, the initial social media reactions to early press screeners have been almost universally positive. Here's a sampling:

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gxDecember 5, 2020

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKgDecember 5, 2020

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this yearDecember 5, 2020

Honored to have been among the first press to see #WonderWoman1984! I enjoyed the first film, but I loved #WW1984 even more. Although I wish we'd gotten the change to see it earlier, the movie came out at possibly the perfect time for its hope, optimism and message. pic.twitter.com/k2yY32UHrTDecember 5, 2020