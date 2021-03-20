How to watch Verzuz: Raekwon vs Ghostface Killah on Instagram Live and Apple Music

Verzuz: Raekwon vs Ghostface Killah start time Verzuz: Raekwon vs Ghostface Killah is scheduled to go live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. tomorrow (Saturday, March 20). It is on Instagram and Apple Music.

Protect ya neck and get ready to watch Verzuz: Raekwon vs Ghostface Killah online. Tomorrow, we've got a matchup of good friends to hopefully make for better action. But you don't need a degree in Criminology to know how to watch along with the rest of the Wu family.

While many would think that Ghostface has the edge for this matchup, it feels like we'll all be winners come Saturday night. Unfamiliar with the whole format? Trying to figure out what is Verzuz? We've got all the details from start time to how to watch Verzuz online, below.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists. Each superstar plays one of their hits, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

On a phone call shared on social media, Raekwon told Ghost he was "bringing my knife, and I ain't bringing my little sh*t neither." To which Ghost replied, that he's saying he's got a "mighty Thor hammer," before stating "talk is cheap, see you Saturday."

How to watch Verzuz: Raekwon vs Ghostface Killah on Instagram

If you're a Spotify user, then you'll skip Apple Music and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button. They may direct you to the individual artists' accounts, we'll see then.

There's typically a short wait from the 8 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: Raekwon vs Ghostface Killah on Apple Music

Apple Music will stream Verzuz: Raekwon vs Ghostface Killah in the Music app, but we can't really link to that from here.