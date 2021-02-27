How to watch Verzuz: D'Angelo & Friends on Instagram Live and Apple Music

Verzuz: D'Angelo & Friends start time The Verzuz D'Angelo & Friends starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. on Saturday (February 26). It is on Instagram and Apple Music.

When we watch Verzuz: D'Angelo & Friends, we may see a very different kind of battle. That's because (for the first time) one side isn't actually announced yet. Oh, and this time we're going to have Verzuz from a new and historic venue: Harlem's Apollo Theater.

Of course, now it's just a matter of figuring out who the soul singer is going up against. And, no, he's not going to Central Perk. This isn't about those Friends, they're on HBO Max.

The most obvious names are D'Angelo's frequent collaborators: Questlove and Raphael Saadiq. But since "Friends" is in plural, we could get a whole group (socially distanced, of course). This makes us wonder where Anthony Hamilton, Maxwell and Musiq Soulchild. Heck, D'Angelo's ex Angie Stone could be there too. And depending on how late it goes (or how timely she arrives) we're not ruling out Lauryn Hill, either.

Unfamiliar with the whole format? Trying to figure out what is Verzuz? We've got all the details from start time to how to watch Verzuz online, below.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists. Each superstar plays one of their hits, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

Competitors chat during the festivities, and so far things have been cordial yet competitive, making for an entertaining night's watch.

As for rumors? Nah, they're keeping this tight-lipped:

2.27 🤫🖤 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/1PED8kGW5yFebruary 24, 2021 See more

How to watch Verzuz: D'Angelo & Friends on Instagram

If you're a Spotify user, then you'll skip Apple Music and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button. They may direct you to the individual artists' accounts, we'll see then.

There's typically a short wait from the 9 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: D'Angelo & Friends on Apple Music

Apple Music will stream Verzuz: D'Angelo & Friends in the Music app, but we can't really link to that from here.