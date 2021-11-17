How to watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills online

Tonight we watch the Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, we get a pre-Thanksgiving week event headlined by two of the queens of R&B and soul.

Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills start time Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 18).

It's airing on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Triller and Fite.

While Chaka Khan may be the more famous of the two, this may not be an easily closed matchup. Both have careers that date back to the 1970's, and tons of chart-topping hits.

This event has been long in the making, as Mills has previously stated they were working to figure out the scheduling back in June. She seems to be the one who started this conversation, as her team had asked Verzuz maestros Timbaland and Swizz Beats to get in touch with Chaka Khan's people.

Sharing the news online, Mills said "For those of you that want to know why @chakaikhan and I are down for doing @verzuztv, it’s all in this post. We have been in this wild game called the music business our entire lives…We nothing to prove, other than to show Our young black sisters we are enough and stronger together. So we join our big sisters @mspattilabelle and @msgladysknight along with so many other amazing women who have been apart of this amazing platform called @verzuztv. This is not a battle! It’s a celebration for us✊🏾. We’re all about the ❤️ of the music, positive vibes, and a lot of harmony💞🎼🙏🏾. Thursday night don’t miss it✊🏾✊🏾 ."

Oh, and get ready for December: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will go up against Three 6 Mafia in the next Verzuz.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists. Each superstar plays one of their hits, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

How to watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills on YouTube

Yes, Verzuz is streaming live on YouTube now. This appears to be a free way to watch it on your TV (or any other device), so open the Verzuz YouTube Channel for yourself.

Honestly, this will be our defacto way to watch Verzuz going forward, as YouTube live streams typically have the best quality.

How to watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills on Fite

If you want to watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills on your TV without casting or AirPlaying your phone, it's on FITE TV. But unlike the other ways to watch it costs $2.99 per month, with the TrillerVerzPass.

This is primarily for folks who want to watch on their TV, as Instagram and Triller don't have streaming device apps.

How to watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills on Instagram

The traditional way to watch Verzuz is on IG. So, if you're OK watching on a phone or laptop, go ahead and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button.

This is also how some people may prefer to watch watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, because it's free. Verzuz may direct you to the individual artists' accounts to watch the stream, but they typically host.

There's typically a short wait from the 8 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

How to watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills on Triller

Triller streams Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills in HD, on both iOS and Android.

How to watch Verzuz: Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills on Facebook

If, say, Facebook is your preferred way to watch everything, Verzuz wants to meet you there. So open up the Verzuz Facebook page for that show at 8 p.m. ET.