How to Watch USC vs. Washington College Football: Live Stream Trojans vs. Huskies

Say what you will about Pac-12 college football — it's rarely boring. And with the USC Trojans traveling to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies in a clash of ranked football teams, the USC vs. Washington game figures to be one to watch today (Sept. 28).

The Huskies' conference title hopes are in jeopardy after a home loss earlier this season to California. Meanwhile, the Trojans — who looked in trouble after their own loss to BYU — have beaten both Stanford and Utah to keep their own title chances alive. So plenty remains at stake when the two teams meet.

Don't want to miss a moment of the USC vs. Washington game? We'll outline your live streaming options, including how to use a VPN if you're out of the country when the Trojans and Huskies kick things off.

When can I watch the USC vs. Washington game?

The USC vs. Washington game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 28. Fox has the coverage in the U.S., so if you've got a TV, all you need is an HDTV antenna to tune into the game.

How can I use a VPN to watch the USC vs. Washington game?

If you happen to be out of the country when the USC vs. Washington game begins, you're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem as if you're online from your home country, giving you access to the same streaming services you'd be able to use from your living room.

We've tested many such services, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. It can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries so don't worry about being able to find a connection when you're trying to watch the USC vs. Washington game. We also like its customer support. But you've got other VPN options, too — here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN: This is the VPN to get if you want the best mix of performance and customer support. In our testing, ExpressVPN proved reliable, and it's got friendly reps to help you if you run into any trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

NordVPN: NordVPN uses 2084-bit encryption, so it's the service to go with if privacy is at the top of your wish list. It also works well with streaming services — handy if you want to catch a college football game. NordVPN costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

TunnelBear: Don't expect leading performance from TunnelBear. Rather, we recommend this service for its cheap monthly price — just $9.99 — if you only need a VPN for a one-off occasion like the USC vs. Washington game. TunnelBear is also easy to use for novices.View Deal

How can I live stream the USC vs. Washington game?

Because the game is on Fox, you can turn to either the Fox Sports Go website or downloading Fox's mobile app (Android, iOS) to your smartphone. The catch is that either option requires you to sign in with credentials from your cable or satellite TV provider. Fox won't let you live stream its games unless you subscribe to cable TV.

How can I live stream the USC vs. Washington game if I don't have cable?

You're not completely shut out on the USC vs. Washington game if you've given up on cable TV. A subscription streaming service can give you the ability to watch a live stream of the Trojans and Huskies even if you're nowhere near a TV. Just be sure that the service you opt for includes your local Fox affiliate — not all local channels are supported by all subscription services. (In some cases, having a streaming services subscription is as good as having a cable TV subscription, as the Fox Sports Go website lets you log in with credentials from Fubo, Hulu, Playstation Vue and YouTube.)

Here are your options for subscription streaming services that will offer a way to watch the USC vs. Washington live stream.

AT&T Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $50 a month, and this Plus package includes Fox.View Deal

Fubo.TV: A streaming service with a focus on live sports, Fubo.TV starts at $55 a month and includes Fox among its channels. A cloud DVR feature lets you record games like USC vs. Washington to watch later.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes Fox in its live streaming service. As with Fubo.TV, there's a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later. View Deal

PlayStation Vue: The streaming service's entry-level Access package starts at $50 a month, and includes Fox. More sports channels are included in the next tier, which costs $55 a month.View Deal