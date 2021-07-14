USA Love Island season 3 schedule The USA Love Island season 3 episodes air Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9 p.m.

It's on CBS and will be available both live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

We got a text: Hot villa summer is live! It's time to watch USA Love Island season 3 online and on CBS. The first episode introduced 12 sexy singles who are more than ready to mingle in their Casa Amor villa in Hawaii. Episode 2 will see the couples start to form connections — but a few twists are coming their way.

The contestants who are saying "aloha" to romance this summer include a real estate investor, a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse and a personal trainer. We expect some extremely fit cast members when the first group enters the villa in a special 90-minute premiere episode.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are back to steer the love boat. But this year's Casa Amor moves from Las Vegas to a sun-drenched Hawaiian resort, where they'll engage in challenges, dates and fireside coupling ceremonies.

And as usual, viewers can use the Love Island app to vote on dates, fan favorites and potential eliminations. In the end, one couple will prevail and be crowned the winners of Love Island.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch USA Love Island season 3 online.

On Day 6, Isaiah entered Casa Amor and began pursuing Shannon.

After being left single, Christian was dumped from the villa on Day 5.

A new coupling ceremony ended with these pairs: Aimee and Jeremy; Cinco and Cashay; Olivia and Javonny; Shannon and Josh; Trina and Korey; Kyra and Will.

How to watch USA Love Island season 3 with a VPN

Love Island fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the big USA Love Island season 3 premiere, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Watch USA Love Island season 3 in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., CBS is found on most cable TV packages, but you don't need traditional TV to watch Love Island USA season 3.

In week one, episodes 2 and 3 will air Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Then, the two-hour episode 4 is set for Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m.

After that, Love Island USA season 3 settles into is regular schedule: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

If you don't get CBS, you can access the channel with FuboTV or Paramount Plus.

FuboTV is great for pulling down a lot of major live events, as it has all the main broadcast networks and many of the big cable TV channels. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Paramount Plus is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS and the Premium plan comes with a live stream of your local CBS channel.

Watch USA Love Island season 3 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians who want to watch USA Love Island fans can get all the villa action on CTV at the same time as American viewers. And Paramount Plus is available in Canada!

Watch USA Love Island season 3 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news for Brits — it doesn't look like USA Love Island season 3 will be airing live on any UK channels. That said, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN can help you watch along with American and Canadian fans.

And, of course, right now, you can watch Love Island UK 2021 online.

USA Love Island season 3 cast

Here is the cast of Love Island USA season 3.

Olivia Kaiser

Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, AK

Kyra Lizama

Age: 23

Covid Relief Worker

Honolulu, HI

Trina Njoroge

Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, CA

Cashay Proudfoot

Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, NY

Shannon St. Claire

Age: 24

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, PA

Korey Gandy

Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, VA

Josh Goldstein

Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, MA

Jeremy Hershberg

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, NY

Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.

Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, VA

Christian Longnecker

Coffee Company Owner

24

Oahu, HI

Will Moncada

Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia

Javonny Vega

Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, FL