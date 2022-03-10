How to watch Upload season 2: Release date and time

When you watch Upload season 2 online on Prime Video, you end a 22-month-long wait to see how Nathan and Nora handle running out of data. Yes, Nathan should have gotten an unlimited plan for Lakeview. Yes, the comedy series about a digital afterlife is just got upgraded to a second season.

Upload season 2 start time, channel Upload season 2 debuts on Prime Video on Friday, March 11

Yes, the Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation, The Office, Space Force) satirical sitcom — think about a Black Mirror that was only here to make you laugh — is back, and it finds Nathan with a complicated situation. Not only is Ingrid (his ex, played by Allegra Edwards) in Lakeview and trying to mend their relationship, but Nora's actually off the grid.

So, while Nathan is trying to find her, Nora's actually unplugged and amongst the Ludds, the anti-tech movement that wants to bring this whole system down. Hopefully nobody shows them how that last AWS crash happened. Nora's also going to meet someone new this season: Matteo (Paulo Costanzo, of Royal Pains), a Ludd.

Making matters zanier are digital babies — prototykes — that have arrived in Lakeview. Hopefully, they come with a volume control.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Upload season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Upload season 2 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Upload season 2 on Prime Video starting Friday (March 11).

All seven episodes will arrive together at 12 a.m. ET.

Upload is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

Looking for more things to watch? The Boys season 3 has a release date, but it's not exactly soon. We've also found an HBO Max hidden gem you can watch right now that's utterly addictive.

How to watch Upload season 2 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Upload season 2 . Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.