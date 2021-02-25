How to watch Tom and Jerry on HBO Max: Release date, trailer and cast

Tom and Jerry 2021 movie details Release date: Feb. 26 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong

Director: Tim Story

Age rating: PG

Run time: 101 min.



The long-running cat and mouse game is back when you watch Tom and Jerry on HBO Max. Tom and Jerry cartoons have been around since 1940 and adapted into 15 feature films. The latest take on the characters puts them into an animated/live-action hybrid movie.

Tom and Jerry 2021 finds the duo homeless and parting ways after Tom is kicked out by his owners. They reunite in Manhattan, where Jerry is living in the posh Royal Gate Hotel. Hotel worker Kayla (Chloë Grace Moretz) is given the task of getting rid of Jerry before an important wedding, so she hires Tom to catch the mouse. Chaos ensues.

However, that chaos threatens Kayla's job, the wedding and even the hotel itself. And everything gets even more complicated when the rivals discover a diabolical conspiracy involving a hotel staff member.

The new Tom and Jerry movie is filled with the same kind of slapstick humor and gags of the original cartoons. And this nostalgia-fest is completed by the appearance of Spike the Bulldog.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tom and Jerry on HBO Max. Plus, check out the trailer below:

Tom and Jerry starts streaming Feb. 26 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

It will be available on the streaming service for 31 days (until March 28).

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month but right now, you can save 20% when you prepay six months.View Deal

How to watch Tom and Jerry in Canada

In Canada, Tom and Jerry is opening Feb. 26 in theaters (where open). There is no info on whether it is also being released on digital

How to watch Tom and Jerry in the UK

In the UK, Tom and Jerry is scheduled to open some time in May 2021. There is no info on whether it is also being released on digital

Tom and Jerry cast

The live-action cast of Tom and Jerry is led by Chloë Grace Moretz, an employee at the Royal Gate Hotel in Manhattan.

She is joined by:

Michael Peña as Terrance, the deputy manager of the Royal Gate Hotel

Rob Delaney as Mr. DuBros, the hotel's owner

Ken Jeong as Jackie, a chef and baker

Pallavi Sharda as Preeta, the bride of the wedding

Colin Jost as Ben, the groom of the wedding

The characters of Tom and Jerry are voiced by archival audio recordings of William Hanna, Mel Blanc and June Foray, as well as new recordings by Frank Welker.

The other voice cast members include:

Bobby Cannavale as Spike, an American bulldog

Lil Rel Howery as Tom's shoulder devil

Tone Bell as Tom's shoulder angel

Nicky Jam as Butch, a black alley cat and leader of a gang

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Real Estate, a rat

Joey Wells as Lightning, an orange alley cat who is part of Butch's gang

Harry Ratchford as Topsy, a gray kitten who is part of Butch's gang

Na'im Lynn as Meathead, a brown alley cat who is part of Butch's gang