How to watch Titanic online: Is the movie streaming for free?

Titanic details Release date: December 19, 1997

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher

Director: James Cameron

Rating: PG-13

Run time: 198 min

Near, far, wherever you are, you can watch Titanic online on Valentine's Day or any other day of the year. James Cameron's sweeping epic romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is one of the biggest movies in history and is tied for the most Oscar wins of all time.

Watching Titanic online and on streaming is a much easier way to consume the film. Back in the days of yore, after its 1997 release, fans had to watch on two video tapes since the movie is so long (it runs three hours and 15 minutes).

Titanic tells the story, based on real events, of the maiden voyage of the titular ship. The actual RMS Titanic sank in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912. The sinking is related through the fictionalized romance between Rose DeWitt Bukater, a high-society but impoverished young woman, and the roguish artist Jack Dawson.

Though they're from different worlds — and she has first class passage, while he's in steerage — they fall in love. And then, the unthinkable happens when the Titanic hits an iceberg.

The film takes place in two time periods, one with Rose and Jack on the Titanic and other with 100-year-old Rose on board an expedition ship seeking to unearth a treasure from the Titanic wreckage.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Titanic online and on streaming.

How to watch Titanic online anywhere, with a VPN

If you're away from home and not able to access your usual streaming services, you can still watch Titanic online. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the movie from wherever you go.

Our best VPN pick is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use.

How to watch Titanic online with Amazon Prime Video

Titanic is streaming online at Starz. You can check out Starz with a 7-day free trial through Amazon Prime Video. After that, Starz costs $8.99 per month.

You can also rent and purchase Titanic on Amazon Prime Video. Right now, the movie is on sale — $0.99 to rent and $6.99 to purchase.

Titanic is available through other digital retailers, including:

Is Titanic on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Titanic is not streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

However, Titanic is on Netflix in several other regions and countries, including Canada, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland.

Netflix subscribers from those countries who are abroad can get access to their service using the best Netflix VPN.

Titanic cast

The cast of Titanic is led by Leonardo DiCaprio as struggling artist Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as the upper-class Rose DeWitt Bukater.

They are joined by: