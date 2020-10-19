How to watch The Voice 2020: Season 19 start date, coaches, auditions schedule and more

The Voice 2020 start time, channel The Voice season 19 begins today (Monday, Oct. 19) at 8 p.m. ET, and it's on NBC. It airs weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The big red chairs are back! It's almost time to watch The Voice 2020. The season 19 premiere is here, with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. They'll be listening to the blind auditions and pushing buttons to turn around their big red chairs to add singers to their teams.

The Voice 2020 will be different from seasons past due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The coaches are sitting farther apart and host Carson Daly will also keep his distance.

There's no studio audience (they'll be beamed in remotely) and singers will no longer hug their chosen mentors. Gwen Stefani reportedly has a T-shirt cannon to shoot "Team Gwen" items to her singers.

But some things haven't changed. The coaches will still bicker over the singers they want on their teams, such as Tamara Jade, whose jaw-dropping rendition of Lizzo’s "Cuz I Love You" provokes all four judges to turn their chairs around in the season premiere (watch the promo below).

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Voice 2020 online.

How to watch The Voice 2020 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Voice 2020 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Voice 2020 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch The Voice season 19 premiere episode today (Monday, October 19) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episode 2 airs Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch The Voice 2020 in the UK

Bad news, Brits. While you can watch the The Voice UK on the telly this fall, the American version isn't airing on any UK channels.

How to watch The Voice 2020 in Canada

Canadians can tune into The Voice season 19 at the same time as Americans, so the premiere episode airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CTV.

The Voice 2020 coaches

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend all return from last spring's cycle for the fall 2020 season. Gwen Stefani joins the coaches panel, replacing Nick Jonas.

This is Blake's 19th season, Kelly's sixth, John's fourth and Gwen's fifth (she last appeared in season 17).

As for their records as coaches, Blake's singers have won a record seven times, Kelly can claim three victories, John triumphed once, while Gwen has yet to coach an artist to the win.

The Voice 2020 schedule of auditions and battles

The schedule of The Voice blind auditions, battles and live shows varies from season to season. So far, we know that the blind auditions will take place for at least two weeks, possibly longer.

Episode 1 (Oct. 19): Blind auditions

Episode 2 (Oct. 20): Blind auditions

Episode 3 (Oct. 26): Blind auditions

Episode 4 (Oct. 27): Blind auditins