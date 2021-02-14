How to watch The Simpsons season 32 online and without cable

This weekend, when we watch The Simpsons season 32 continue, we'll see (or rather hear) the return of a voice we haven't heard in a while.

That's Marcia Wallace, the original voice actor who deliver the dry wit of Springfield Elementary's 4th grade teacher Edna Krabappel. Bart will hear her words in the episode entitled "Diary Queen," when he finds some of her old writing.

Wallace died on October 25, 2013, at age 70, with the cause being related to pneumonia.

According to a press release for the episode, Bart "learns a surprising secret," from her journal. Meanwhile, "Lisa discovers an even bigger surprise."

How to watch The Simpsons in the US

In the U.S., The Simpsons airs from 8 to 8:30 p.m. ET and PT, on Fox.

How to watch The Simpsons' previous seasons

How to watch The Simpsons season 32 in the UK

Unfortunately, you can't see The Simpsons' latest episodes in the U.K., as it doesn't have a distribution deal for that. Disney Plus gets you older seasons, though.

How to watch The Simpsons season 32 in Canada

Annoyingly, neither CTV nor CityTV The Simpsons' next episode in their Sunday evening schedules.

