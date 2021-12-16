How to watch The Matrix online — catch up with all three movies

Even if you still know kung fu, it's always a good time to watch The Matrix. That said, right now is arguably the best time yet. We're right on the precipice of The Matrix 4 (aka The Matrix Resurrections), so we at Tom's Guide are ready to jack into the original Matrix trilogy, as it's been over 23 years since we met Thomas "Neo" Anderson.

And, fortunately, it's not difficult to stream the Matrix movies. Especially if you're in the United States. Here, all three original films (The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions) are all currently available on not one, but two, of the best streaming services.

As we've noted in our guide to how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order, fans of Dom Toretto's style of driving wish those movies were as well-collected. Similarly, those in the U.K. have their choice of where to watch The Matrix films (though they don't have HBO Max yet, so theaters will be their only option when The Matrix Resurrections comes out). Things are a little more fractured in Canada (which also doesn't have HBO Max).

How to watch The Matrix online in the U.S.

At the time of publishing, you can find The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions all on both HBO Max and Hulu. Both services are available on all of the best streaming devices.

While Hulu is the more affordable of the two, starting at $6.99, you might want to go with HBO Max instead. That's the exclusive streaming home for The Matrix Resurrections (for 30 days, starting on Dec. 22).

HBO Max Our favorite streaming service at the moment, HBO Max is available in two tiers: the $15 per month ad-free tier and the $10 ad-supported tier. While the latter won't give you Matrix Resurrections, both have the whole Matrix trilogy.

Hulu Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch The Matrix online in Canada

Our neighbors to the north have a minor hiccup if they want the whole trilogy. The Matrix, the first movie, is on Starz, and available either via Crave or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions are both only on Canadian Netflix.

How to watch The Matrix online in the U.K.

Across the pond, anyone looking to watch The Matrix movies has choice. All three films are on Sky Go, Now TV Cinema and Virgin TV Go.