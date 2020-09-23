How to watch The Masked Singer season 4: Release date, costumes and more

The Masked Singer season 4 start time, channel The Masked Singer season 4 premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, then airs weekly every Wednesday.

Masks on! It's almost time to watch The Masked Singer season 4 online and on Fox. The bonkers reality show is back, this time with 16 celebrity contestants, including the first duet costume and first puppet costume. And changes to The Masked Singer will make the guessing game of which celebrity is behind the mask even harder.

The Masked Singer season 4 comes at a time when many people are wearing masks in their day-to-day lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. During filming (which took place Aug. 20 through Sept. 14), Fox instituted a number of safety protocols, including COVID testing and the elimination of a studio audience. The judges table — for Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — was enlarged to allow for social distancing.

The producers found ways to make up for the lack of an audience, such as fan voting and virtual reality effects. They also tweaked the costumes, adding a two-headed outfit (the Snow Owls) and a puppet costume (Baby Alien).

The Masked Singer season 4 will also see the celebs performing less frequently than in previous installments. For instance, season 3's winner, Kandi Burruss aka Night Angel, performed nine times. But season 4's winner will perform just five times in total.

The producers acknowledged that was done to minimize the amount of time the celebs had to spend on set around others. And as a bonus, it will make it more difficult for viewers to guess the celebs' identities.

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Masked Singer season 4 online.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 4 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Masked Singer season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 4 in the US

In the U.S., Mask-ers can watch The Masked Singer season 4 premiere Wednesday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 4 in the UK

Bad news, Brits. While previous seasons of The Masked Singer US have aired on ITV, season 4 does not yet have a premiere date scheduled.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 4 in Canada

Oh, Canada! The Masked Singer season 4 is airing concurrently with the U.S., so you can get your mask on tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on CTV.

The Masked Singer season 4 costumes

(Image credit: Fox)

The Masked Singer season 4 will feature 17 celebrities wearing 16 costumes (there's on double act). This season also features the first puppet costume, Baby Alien.

Here are the costumes for the fall 2020 installment.

Baby Alien Broccoli Crocodile Dragon Giraffe Gremlin Jellyfish Lips Popcorn Mushroom Seahorse Serpent Snow Owls Squiggly Monster Sun Whatchamacallit

The Masked Singer season 4 guesses

Fans of The Masked Singer love to play the guessing game of which celebrity is wearing each costume. The judges also weigh in, although Ken Jeong recently admitted to being a terrible guesser.

"I have a worst guess coming up this season that I can't reveal," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I was so embarrassed of my guess, I couldn't even cover it up with comedy. I was legit embarrassed and I panicked, and I just gave a guess that I was just so embarrassed about that even off set I apologized."

Host Nick Cannon presided over a Masked Singer season 4 special, which revealed some tantalizing clues about the celebs. But even with those hints, it's really too soon to start guessing. The first performances this week will hopefully give fans more insight.