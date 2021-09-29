How to watch The Many Saints of Newark online

We wake up Friday morning to ... watch The Many Saints of Newark online (or in theaters). What did you think we were going to get? A gun? In this household? In this family?

The Many Saints of Newark release date and time The Many Saints of Newark is expected to release on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Friday, October 1.

There's a chance it could come out slightly earlier, as HBO Max did a Thursday evening release for The Suicide Squad.

Here's everything you need to watch The Many Saints of Newark.

How to watch The Many Saints of Newark in theaters and online

In the U.S., The Many Saints of Newark opens in theaters on Friday, October 1. It arrives on HBO Max the same day.

The Many Saints of Newark will be available on HBO Max for 31 days (leaving on November 1).

The Many Saints of Newark (and none of the day-and-date Warner Bros. movies) is not available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max.

How to watch The Many Saints of Newark in Canada

Bad news for Canadians hoping to watch The Many Saints of Newark at home. HBO Max is exclusive to the U.S. and the movie is not streaming on any other services.

The movie will open in theaters on Friday, October 1.

If you're an American traveling abroad, you'll need to look into the best VPN services to access all your paid services.

How to watch The Many Saints of Newark in the UK

Brits got The Many Saints of Newark in theaters earlier than Americans, since the movie opened in the UK on Sept. 22.

Those wanting to watch it at home are out of luck, because HBO Max isn't available across the pond.

The Many Saints of Newark reviews

Critics seem to be mixed on The Many Saints of Newark, with positive notes regarding quality and negative ones for anyone who is expecting something on part with The Sopranos.

Leah Greenblatt at Entertainment Weekly explains this simply, by saying "Saints can't be what Sopranos was — without the time or the ones who've been lost to tell it, fuggedaboutit. But for a hundred-something minutes, it feels close enough to coming home again," as her review notes that some scenes feel "like actual magic recreated," and that others just feel "like a tease."

Phil de Semlyen's review at Empire calls Many Saints "a busier proposition than its HBO forefather, this sets up more than it can pay off."