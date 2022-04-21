The Tampa Bay decisions gain the focus when you watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady's final episode online. And, yes, even though this is an ESPN project, you'll only be able to watch it online. So stop thinking about when it's going to broadcast on cable.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady finale release date and time Date: Tuesday (April 26)

Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Yes, ESPN's Tom Brady docuseries Man in the Arena is finally ending, after a long wait. Originally, episode 10 was supposed to air on January 18. That didn't happen. We learned the finale was still under production and was expected in the spring. And that's exactly what we got.

That said, we didn't exactly predict what would happen in between. First, rumors and unofficial news of Brady's retirement from the NFL spread on January 29. He would then confirm that detail officially on February 1, declaring his "thrilling ride" in the league was over.

But, then, on March 13, like a supervillain in the post-credits of a comic book movie arising to signal he's coming back for the sequel, Brady declared that he had "unfinished business" that would bring him back to quarterback the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fall. As his tweet, which shared photos of Brady's team and his family, said "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family."

As for what the finale will show us of his recent years? It appears Man in the Arena: Tom Brady episode 10 will give us the behind-the-scenes view of Brady's decisions. We're also hoping it will show how he reacted to the leak of his retirement. Check out the trailer below and keep reading to see how to watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady's final episode.

How to watch the Man in the Arena: Tom Brady finale online in the U.S.

At this stage, you're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the final episode of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady. Yes, even though the series arrived on Disney Plus and Hulu, there is no announced release date for Man in the Arena episode 10 on those platforms.

Maybe, at some point down the road, it will get there.

ESPN Plus isn't just the exclusive home for all the big UFC live streams. PGA Tour events, LaLiga and much more come with your $6.99 per month subscription. It's also going to have the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight.

Can you watch the Man in the Arena: Tom Brady finale in the UK, Canada or Australia?

Much like Brady's rumored decision-making that saw him possibly retire, then formally retire and now unretire, this is confusing.

Right now, ESPN Plus — a U.S. exclusive streaming service — is the only destination listed for the special. This doesn't mean the Man in the Arena: Tom Brady finale won't be available in other areas, though. Disney Plus has the series right now, so it could wind up in the Star Channel in international flavors of Disney Plus.

That said, BT Sport in the UK, Kayo Sport in Australia and TSN in Canada often simulcast and air ESPN broadcasts and events. Right now, none of those services appears to have it from what we can tell. We will update this further if we learn more.