iPhone 12 event: Date, time and how to watch online

For the iPhone 12 event, Apple is hoping it's a case of better late than never. While the company usually has released its fall iPhones by now, the global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted Apple's usual production schedule. As a result, September came and went without any new iPhones.

October won't end the same way. Apple has announced an event for next Tuesday, Oct. 13, when we expect to see the long-rumored iPhone 12 models, along with some other products that Apple's been working on. Want to follow along with each announcement? We'll be covering the iPhone 12 event ourselves, but you've got several ways to watch the iPhone 12 event next week.

Here's a guide on streaming the iPhone 12 event and what you can expect to see there.

When is the iPhone 12 launch event?

Apple is hosting its iPhone 12 launch event on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The show gets underway at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Traditionally, Apple welcomes a legion of tech writers and industry heavyweights to a venue like the Steve Jobs Theater on its Cupertino campus to show off its new iPhones. In the era of the coronavirus pandemic, though, those massive get-togethers are a no-no, so Apple's going to live stream a virtual event. If similar events like the Worldwide Developer Conference keynote in June and the Apple Watch Series 6 launch last month are any indication, the iPhone 12 presentation has been pre-taped.

How can I live stream the iPhone 12 launch event?

Like any Apple product launch, you're spoiled for options when it comes to watching the iPhone 12 unveiling. Apple says it will live stream the event on its Apple.com website and the Apple TV features an Apple Events app that will carry the iPhone 12 launch, too.

In recent years, Apple has also turned to YouTube to broadcast its events, and there's a placeholder for the iPhone 12 launch event on the Apple YouTube channel now. Presumably, that will go live with the iPhone 12 reveal on Oct. 13.

What can I expect at the iPhone 12 launch event?

We're going to go out on a limb here and say you'll see the iPhone 12.

Oh, you want more details? Well, the latest iPhone 12 rumors suggest we'll see four models — a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Expect prices to start at $649 for the mini, with the iPhone 12 Pro models costing the same amount as their iPhone 11 counterparts.

The Pro models are getting the more substantive upgrades, with a LiDAR sensor likely to join the rear cameras on at least the iPhone 12 Pro Max. While all four iPhone 12 models are adding 5G compatibility, it's possible only the Pro models will work with mmWave-based 5G networks. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, meanwhile, are expected to switch to OLED panels instead of the LCD screens Apple has used on its lowest-priced flagships.

The iPhone 12 is unlikely to be the only product Apple introduces next Tuesday, though it sounds like the other items on the agenda will likely be accessories for its new phone. That includes the Apple AirTags, which are key finders that use the U1 ultra wideband chip in recent iPhones to track lost items, and AirPods Studio, wireless headphones that aim to extend Apple's audio reach. A revived AirPower charging mat could also be in the mix, though we'll believe it when we see it.

You can get a full picture of what Apple could be planning for Oct. 13 in our Apple iPhone 12 event preview.