How to watch the iCarly reboot online: Release date, cast, trailer and more

Fix up some spaghetti tacos to watch the iCarly reboot online, streaming on Paramount Plus. Yes, iCarly is back with a revival of the beloved Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2007 to 2012. Miranda Cosgrove returns as Carly Shay, as does original series castmates Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson.

The iCarly reboot picks up 10 years after the events of the Nick series and finds Carly, now in her 20s, still juggling her career as an internet personality with her romantic relationships and friendships.

One original cast member who isn't returning is Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett, Carly's best friend and co-host of their webcast. McCurdy has retired from acting.

Instead, Carly will have a new bestie in roommate Harper (Laci Mosley). Also on board for the revival is Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie’s snarky and social media-obsessed stepdaughter.

And while the original iCarly was geared toward younger audiences, the reboot is decidedly not.

"This is an adult show and it's not specifically for kids," Kress told People.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the iCarly reboot on Paramount Plus.

How to watch iCarly reboot in the US

American fans can watch iCarly reboot premiere episode starting Thursday, June 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus.

Then, episodes will stream weekly on Thursdays.

How to watch iCarly reboot in Canada

Good news for those in the Great White North — Paramount Plus is available in Canada. So, you can watch iCarly reboot along with American viewers on Thursdays, starting June 17.

How to watch iCarly reboot in the UK

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not available in the UK yet.

If you've already got a subscription but are traveling abroad, you can still watch the iCarly reboot using ExpressVPN.

iCarly reboot cast

The cast of the iCarly reboot is led by Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, a former teen webcaster and currently an internet personality in her 20s.

She is joined by:

Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay, Carly's older brother

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, Carly's childhood friend

Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly's roommate

Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie's stepdaughter

Mary Scheer as Marissa Benson, Freddie's mother

Reed Alexander as Nevel Papperman, Carly's nemesis

Danielle Morrow as Nora Dershlit, an overeager fan of Carly

iCarly reboot trailer

The trailer for the iCarly revival begins with snippets from the original — including the famous spaghetti tacos — and moves into Carly starting a new version of her online show, starting off with a very TikTok like moment.