How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 24

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is returning to a screen near you on March 24, courtesy of our colleagues over at GamesRadar. This show promises to be stuffed to the virtual gills with games, including never-seen-before exclusives; it isn’t one to miss.

More than 40 games will be featured in the show, which will be hosted by Ashly Burch, the voice of Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West, alongside her game co-star John Macmillan. The games will cover a suite of platforms, from the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the Xbox One, PS4, PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Potential highlights are set to be new game footage trailer of Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong, a selection of upcoming games from developer Team 17, a deep-dive of Forever Skies gameplay, and the world-premiere of the new game from indie developer Demagog Studios.

This is definitely a show that gamers of all kinds will want to tune into. Here's how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

How to Future Games Show Spring Showcase livestream

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase livestream will take place March 24, staring at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, 6 p.m. Eastern Time and 10 p.m. UK time.

There’s a plethora of platforms on which to watch the steam, including Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and GamesRadar .

Speaking of streaming, if you are a streamer then you can apply to be an official partner and receive a special asset pack. You'll also get a chance to be listed on Gamesradar+ as an official co-streaming partner . Applications can be made through the Official Streaming Partner form.

Streamers can also co-stream the show, and if you want to do that then check out GamesRadar's guide on how to Co-Stream the FGS: Spring Showcase.

Tom's Guide will also endeavor to bring you the biggest and most compelling announcements from the show, so make sure to check back here for more.

In the meantime, daily game announcements will be posted on GamesRadar’s and the Future Games Show’s Twitter accounts until the livestream kicks off. Make sure to check those out.

