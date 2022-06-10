How to watch the Future Games Show — get ready for world exclusive reveals

Gaming fans, get ready for June 11 as the Future Games Show Powered by Mana is kicking off to give you a showcase of some 40 games across the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and more.

The Future Games Show will take place as a live stream starting on Saturday, June 11 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.

It will be streamed live on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab) and GamesRadar (opens in new tab). That means you have plenty of choice on where to watch the showcase, but we’ve also embedded the live stream videos below.

Hosting this summer’s 75-minute showcase will be Denise Gough, who plays Yennefer, and Doug Cockle, who plays Geralt, both from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, continuing the Future Games Show’s tradition of being hosted by renowned voice actors from some of the best games.

And you can expect a host of developers to be at the Future Games Show as well, with the likes of Team17, Thunderful and Amanita Design ready to showcase their latest games. Those games are set to cover a mix of genres, from bright and colourful racing titles, to dark and dank horrors, shiny looking sci-fi first-person shooters and everything in between.

Furthermore, if you’re a content creator then you can apply to become an official partner of the show. Anyone can stream the show for free, but to become an official partner and receive a special asset pack, plus a chance to be listed on GamesRadar+ as an official co-streaming partner (opens in new tab), applications can be made through the Official Streaming Partner form (opens in new tab).

The influx of gaming news and showcases doesn’t stop after the Future Games Show. The PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), brought to you by our colleagues over at PC Gamer, takes place on Sunday June 12, showcasing some of the most interesting upcoming PC games. And the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is also taking place on the same day — make sure to check back with Tom’s Guide for live coverage of the event.

While E3 isn’t taking place this year, a lot of big gaming companies will be hosting live stream showcases. And as ever, Tom’s Guide will be on point to bring you the most interesting news from the shows. Do check out our recap of the Summer Game Fest 2022.