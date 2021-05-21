How to watch the Friends Reunion online — date, time, trailer and cast

The Friends Reunion starts streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight P.T.
We're ready to pivot in our couches to watch the Friends Reunion online next week on HBO Max. Yes, even if no one told you life was gonna be this way, still living a socially distanced life watching the cast of the hit 90's show reunite over 17 years after it went off the air, we've got all the details you need to see the gang and their wacky list of special guests.
Yes, even though Central Perk may be closed (we're waiting for a scene to prove otherwise), the gang is getting back together. The special will be a mix of pre-taped scenes where the group is older, and reunion-style content where the cast chats about it all.
The special will also include a table-read of the episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out!" which seems to have the cast in stitches.
How to watch the Friends Reunion on HBO Max
In the U.S., the Friends Reunion starts streaming on May 27 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max. Can't wait? Well, we've got a preview below.
The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.
HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month.View Deal
How to watch the Friends Reunion in Canada
Good news for our neighbors in the Great White North! You're not stuck out in the cold waiting for Rachel to leave her shift — Crave will have Friends: The Reunion on May 27 — the same day it's airing on HBO Max.
How to watch the Friends Reunion in the UK
We just found out that Sky One will have the Friends special airing at 8 p.m. BST on May 27. You can get it on NOW, too, where 1 month starts at £9.99.
How to watch the Friends Reunion in Australia
Looking to watch the Friends Reunion down under? Binge has the event starting May 27.
The Friends Reunion trailer
In the Friends Reunion trailer, we see the cast emerge to applause from a live audience, and enter a set with the fountain and couches from the original theme song and opening credits. Yes, "I'll Be There for You" by the Rembrants is still there for the Friends cast all these years later.
The Friends Reunion cast
This is where things get weird. Sure, the main six cast members (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) are coming back, but look at the big list of special guests to feel very confused very fast. And then wonder where Paul Rudd (who played Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's third husband) is.
- David Beckham
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- James Corden
- Cindy Crawford (who was on Chandler's five celebrities "freebies" list)
- Cara Delevingne
- Lady Gaga
- Elliott Gould (Jack Geller)
- Kit Harington
- Larry Hankin (neighbor to Monica and Rachel)
- Mindy Kaling
- Thomas Lennon (Joey's "identical hand twin")
- Christina Pickles (Judy Geller)
- Tom Selleck (Dr. Richard Burke)
- James Michael Tyler (Gunther)
- Maggie Wheeler (Janice)
- Reese Witherspoon (Jill Greene)
- Malala Yousafzai